    CRPF officer shoots senior and then self dead in Delhi’s Lodhi Estate

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in the Lodhi Estate area of the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

    The incident took place around 10:30 PM on Friday at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), they said.

    CRPF officer shoots senior and then self dead in Delhi’s Lodhi Estate
    Representational Image

    Officials said an argument took place between Sub Inspector Karnail Singh (55) and his senior Inspector Dashrath Singh (56).

    Senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray found dead; Party blames TMC

    The SI allegedly killed the Inspector with his service weapon and later shot himself dead, they said.

    The SI hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana.

    Senior officials of the paramilitary force and local police reached the spot soon after.

    An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident, they said.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:26 [IST]
