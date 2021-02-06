YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CRPF for first time posts 34 woman commandos in elite CoBRA unit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The CRPF for the first time has inducted 34 women commandos into its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit.

    The unit was raised in 2009 and is mainly deployed in states affected by left wing terrorism.

    CRPF for first time posts 34 woman commandos in elite CoBRA unit
    Representational Image

    These 34 women personnel were inducted in the elite CoBRA wing during the 35th Raising Day of the force's 88th Mahila Battalion, the first all-women battalion in the world, CRPF said in a release. "CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting women commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion," a release from the CRPF read.

    The women personnel will be posted in areas hit by left-wing extremism after they complete their training. "Mahila personnel of CRPF forming the first all-women brass band will also undergo a training course to acquire the requisite skills on the musical instruments. It deserves pertinent to mention that the force already has an all-women pipe band," the release also said.

    More CRPF News

    Read more about:

    crpf

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X