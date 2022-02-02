YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Criminals in UP found in jails or SP candidate list: Amit Shah

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took on Samajwadi Party once again for giving tickets to criminals. He alleged that mafia can be found only in jails or in the candidate list of the party led by Akhilesh Yadav.

    Criminals in UP found in jails or SP candidate list: Amit Shah

    Speaking at a rally in Atrauli, Shah said, "If you search for mafia in Uttar Pradesh, then it is visible in only three places: Jail, outside Uttar Pradesh, and in the list of candidates of Samajwadi Party."

    He also attacked BSP as he said, "The goons would harass the people of Uttar Pradesh under Behenji's (Mayawati) and Akhilesh (Yadav) ji's government."

    Amit Shah hailed Yogi Adityanath government for eliminating the criminal elements. "In UP, the police were afraid of the mafia. Mafia has now moved out from Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath ji's leadership," he added.

    The Union Home Minister said that the elections of 2014, 2017 and 2019 have changed the fate of Uttar Pradesh. "The casteist governments of bua-bhatija could not do any good to UP; the state came under the category of BIMARU state. The BJP government worked to bring about a change," he claimed.

    In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    More AMIT SHAH News  

    Read more about:

    amit shah Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X