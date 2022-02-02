Criminals in UP found in jails or SP candidate list: Amit Shah

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took on Samajwadi Party once again for giving tickets to criminals. He alleged that mafia can be found only in jails or in the candidate list of the party led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking at a rally in Atrauli, Shah said, "If you search for mafia in Uttar Pradesh, then it is visible in only three places: Jail, outside Uttar Pradesh, and in the list of candidates of Samajwadi Party."

He also attacked BSP as he said, "The goons would harass the people of Uttar Pradesh under Behenji's (Mayawati) and Akhilesh (Yadav) ji's government."

Amit Shah hailed Yogi Adityanath government for eliminating the criminal elements. "In UP, the police were afraid of the mafia. Mafia has now moved out from Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath ji's leadership," he added.

The Union Home Minister said that the elections of 2014, 2017 and 2019 have changed the fate of Uttar Pradesh. "The casteist governments of bua-bhatija could not do any good to UP; the state came under the category of BIMARU state. The BJP government worked to bring about a change," he claimed.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 16:46 [IST]