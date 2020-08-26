Criminal offence, says Sushant's sister after Rhea Chakraborty's chats link to drugs

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Aug 26: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, and her husband Vishal Kirti have demanded an immediate action by CBI on Rhea Chakraborty saying this is a criminal offense after Times Now has revealed messages allegedly show Rhea discussing using drugs on the late actor.

Explained: What is physiological autopsy and why will CBI use it in Sushant Singh case

Shweta wrote, "This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this."

The messages include the names of marijuana and MDMA. "Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once," one of her alleged messages reads.

There is also an exchange between Rhea and Sushant's house manager, Samuel Miranda. Rhea's lawyer has dismissed the reports. "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test," he said in a statement.

Rajput's kin said they were shocked after the revelations of the text message exchange that has introduced a drugs angle to the ongoing investigation into the death.

Maharashtra Raigad building collapse: Death toll mounts to 15; Rescue operations continue

Her husband wrote, "Now that we know from @TimesNow 's disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea's role."

The actor died on June 14, and reports now suggest that the Narcotics Bureau will join the investigation, currently overseen by the CBI, after evidence of drug-related conversations were discovered in the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into Rhea Chakraborty.