    Criminal conspiracy: 4 terrorists of JeM offshoot in J&K charged

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against four terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa in connection with a criminal conspiracy case.

    Criminal conspiracy: 4 terrorists of JeM offshoot in J&K charged
    Representational Image

    The NIA charged Mohammad Arman Ali, Mohammad Ehsanullah, Imran Ahmad Hajam and Irfan Ahmad Dar. The case relates to the hatching of a conspiracy by the operatives of the LeM at the behest of the Jaish-e-Mohammad-e-Mohammad to carry out acts of terror in the Jammu area with an intention of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

    The probe revealed that the four accused persons had conspired, procured and transported weapons from Bihar to Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab and Haryana. The arms and ammunition were taken into J&K with an intent of carrying out terror acts especially in the Jammu region. The NIA said that the probe was still on.

    X