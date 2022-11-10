Three down in three days: Congress loses yet another MLA to BJP in Gujarat

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for giving BJP ticket to his wife

oi-Prakash KL

Ahmedabad, Nov 10: Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday congratulated wife Rivaba after she got a BJP ticket to contest in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly poll and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving her the opportunity.

"So proud of all the effort and hardwork which you have put in. My best wishes to you, may you continue to work for the development of society," the cricketer said.

Gujarat polls: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba gets BJP ticket from Jamnagar North

Thanking the PM and the Home Minister, he said, "I also wish to thank our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Shri Amit Shah ji for believing in her abilities and giving her an opportunity to do noble work."

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, a graduate in engineering, has got a BJP ticket from Jamnagar North for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Rivaba had joined the BJP in 2019.

The Gujarat BJP on Thursday announced the first list of candidates, consisting of 100 names, for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. Gujarat, a state where the BJP is seeking a sixth term, will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results of the 182-member assembly will be announced on December 8.

Speaking to media, she said, "The issue of progress & development is important. I will like to express my gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah & Gujarat CM that the party has shown faith in me."

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 17:39 [IST]