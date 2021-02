West Bengal not singled out, central force deployment routine in poll bound states

Bengal elections 2021: Bihar model of polling to be followed

EC to finalise schedule for upcoming polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry today

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary joins TMC

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 24: Cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an election rally in Hooghly district on Wednesday.

Taking to twitter, the Cricketer poted "A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram."

On the Instagram page, his bio reads as 'Politician, AITMC."