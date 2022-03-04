Shocking disclosure: You won’t believe what this coach advised Team India to do

Cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

oi-Prakash KL

Melbourne, Mar 4: Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away on Friday of a suspected heart attack. He was aged 52.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement from his management said as per Fox Sports. He died in Koh Samui, Thailand."The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the statement further added.

Widely considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, Warne since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps.

He was the second-highest wicket taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800.

In 2007, Cricket Australia and Sri Lanka Cricket named the Test series between the two sides the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy in the duo's honour.

Warne was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

In 2013, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. He helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.

After retiring from international cricket, Warne added to his legend by doubling up as captain and coach of IPL team Rajasthan Royals' remarkable title triumph in the event's inaugural edition.

A flamboyant personality both on and off the field, Warne also found success as a commentator and was considered among the sharpest analysts of the game.

It comes as a shocking news to the cricket fraternity as it is the second death of an Australian cricketer within 24 hours after Rod Marsh, who died after suffering a major heart attack last week.