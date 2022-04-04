Create terror, incite communal violence: The primary aim of murdering Bajrang Dal worker Harsha

Bajrang Dal activist murder: Harsha used to only think about Hindus, that is what killed him, says his brother

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The National Investigation Agency which is probing the murder of Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha has learnt that the crime was committed with the intention of striking terror and creating unrest amidst the hijab issue in Karnataka.

The FIR states, 'and whereas the motive of the accused persons in the case appears to be striking terror in the society and create communal disharmony by using a lethal weapon. And whereas the Central Government thinks that a Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act 2008 has been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offence and its ramifications on national security, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency.'

Now therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred under sub-action (5) of section 6 read with section 8 of the NIA Act 2008, the Central government hereby directs the NIA to take up the investigation of the aforesaid case.

Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga, Karnataka on February 20. Sources tell OneIndia that the NIA has found evidence to suggest that he was murdered with an intent of inciting communal violence.

Karnataka's home minister, Araga Jnanendra told reporters that the state government decided to refer the case to the NIA. We discovered during the probe that Harsha was murdered with an intent of inciting communal violence. We also looked into the background of the accused persons and felt that it was necessary to refer the case to the NIA, he also said.

There has been a pattern in the murder of Hindu activists in southern India. Several such killings have been reported and in 2020, it may be recalled that the NIA had raided 25 locations in connection with an Islamic State case.

The case pertained to a criminal conspiracy with an objective of murdering Hindu Leaders, creating communal riots and to do anti-national activities by forming a terrorist gang, being inspired by ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation. The members of the terrorist gang conducted meetings at Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and propagated ISIS ideology, procured arms and ammunition and other incriminating material for executing their plans.

In this case 5 accused namely Mehaboob Pasha, Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan, Saleem Khan, Zabiulla, Syed Azmathulla were arrested earlier and other accused are absconding.

In 2019, the NIA took over the the probe into the Ramalingam murder case. he arrested was identified as one Shali alias Muden Ahmed Shali, a 51 year old resident of Thenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Earlier the NIA had arrested Mohammad Faruk, near Trichy. The case pertains to the brutal attack and murder of Ramalingam by radical Islamists on February 5 2019.

Muden Ahmed Shali was head of the dawah team that had entered into an altercation with Ramalingam on the morning of 5th February, 2019 and the accused had also participated in the subsequent conspiracy meetings, wherein it was decided to attack Ramalingam, the NIA said.

The NIA in a dossier speaks about the Darul Khada an outfit comprising Muslim scholars, social workers and advocates. The NIA says that they run a parallel judiciary which settles a host of issues. The NIA dossier also states that in July 2009, a Kerala level declaration was passed by the Darul Khada in Malappuram in which it had called upon the Muslim community not to attend civil courts, but get all issues sorted out by it.

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:47 [IST]