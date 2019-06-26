  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CPM, TMC and Congress should come together to defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reached out to arch-rival CPI(M) and Congress to fight against the saffron party together.

    "The people of the state are witnessing in Bhatpara what happens if you vote for the BJP. I feel all of us [TMC, Congress and CPI(M)] should come together in the fight against the BJP. It doesn't mean we have to join hands politically, but on common issues at the national level, we can come together," she said.

    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee

    A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress. The fight has intensified ever since Arjun Singh crossed over from the TMC to the BJP and won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, under which Bhatpara falls.

    "Those who will spread fake news and try to instigate riots, the administration will take stern action against them," the CM added.

    Respond to 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans with 'Ram Naam Satya Hai': Mamata's kin

    Making her stand clear on the cut-money issue, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee asserted there was nothing wrong in trying to discipline party workers, but no one had the right to malign them without evidence.

    "Whatever I had to say, I had said it at an internal meeting of party councillors. What is wrong if I try to discipline my party workers? What is wrong if I ask my party workers to ensure that there is no misuse of government schemes?" Banerjee said in the state assembly.

    Protests and demonstrations have rocked various parts of the state for the past one week over people demanding that "cut money" allegedly taken by elected representatives of the ruling TMC from beneficiaries of government schemes be returned.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee cpim congress tmc bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue