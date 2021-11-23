YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CoWin glitch? Family of 80-year-old man who died in Jun gets SMS saying he got second Covid vaccine shot

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Siddharthnagar (UP), Nov 22: Months after the death of an 80-year-old man here, his family has received an SMS saying he was given his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on November 16.

    The matter came to light on Monday when Ankur Singh, grandson of deceased Satyanarayan Singh, narrated his ordeal on social media.

    CoWin glitch? Family of 80-year-old man who died in Jun gets SMS saying he got second Covid vaccine shot

    Quoting the SMS, Ankur Singh said the vaccination was apparently done at a community health centre in Lotan and that the name of the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) was Gudhia. He added that his grandfather got the first dose of the vaccine on April 4, and his mobile number was registered during vaccination.

    However, Satyanarayan Singh died on June 10, and the family was issued a death certificate on July 3, Ankur Singh further said. When contacted, Siddharthnagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said that he has taken cognisance of the matter.

    Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, and if there is a technical fault, it will be rectified, he added. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh hails from Bansi in Siddharthnagar.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X