Cow, dung, urine can strengthen economy, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Nov 14: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the cow as well as its dung and urine can strengthen an individual's economy and make the country financially capable.

Addressing 'Shakti 2021' a convention of women veterinarians organised by Indian Veterinary Association, the CM said the government has developed cow sanctuaries and shelters but it will not work alone and requires participation of society.

#WATCH | Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place," says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a convention of the women’s wing of Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/Mf2yvmYsf0 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

"If we want, we can strengthen our own economy and make the country financially capable through cows, their dung and urine. MP's crematoriums have been using gaukasth (logs made of cow dung) to reduce the use of wood," he said.

He added that veterinary doctors and experts should engage in result-oriented work on how cow rearing could become a profitable business for small farmers and livestock owners.

Addressing the event, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said women in large numbers are associated with cow rearing in the rural areas of Gujarat, and this has also resulted in the success of the dairy business.

Rupala urged the Centre to help women veterinary graduates who choose entrepreneurship in this field.

Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 15:17 [IST]