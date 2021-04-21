Vaccine, Remdesivir and oxygen shortage due to no planning, strategy by Modi govt: Priyanka Gandhi

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Serum Institute of India (SII) will charge state govt hospitals Rs 400 per dose for its COVID19 Vaccine Covisheild as it prepares to open its vaccines beyond the use of central govt's vaccination scheme.

The pricing for private hospitals has been capped at Rs 600 per dose.

The vaccine-maker added that 50 percent of their capacity would be served to the Government of India's vaccination programme, while the other 50 percent would be reserved for state governments and private hospitals.

The announcement from SII comes a day after CEO Adar Poonawalla thanked PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "decisive policy changes and swift financial aid, which will help vaccine production and distribution in India".