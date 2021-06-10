YouTube
    CoviFind: ICMR approves Meril’s Covid-19 self-testing kit that can deliver accurate results in 15 minutes

    New Delhi, Jun 10: Medtech firm Meril on Thursday said it has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its self-use rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19.

    The company''s indigenous home-use rapid antigen test kits ''CoviFind'' will expand access to COVID-19 testing, while also helping the nation meet the demand for increased and frequent screening to curb the spread of the pandemic, Meril said in a statement.

    The test delivers results swiftly, providing accurate results in 15 minutes, it added.

    "By making reliable rapid antigen testing available to all through a convenient format, Meril''s CoviFind test will facilitate early detection, isolation, treatment and contact tracing," Meril Senior Vice-President (Corporate Strategy) Sanjeev Bhatt said.

    The test kit is equipped with testing materials including a test device, one sterile nasal swab and a pre-filled buffer tube with a cap and is priced at Rs 250 as an affordable single-pack, the company said.

    The test kits will be available in two weeks at retail pharmacies, e-pharmacies and through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, it added.

    Meril said it has also supplied a large number of tests across its COVID-19 diagnostics offerings across India, which include a multiplex RT-PCR test, Kavach antibody tests in partnership with ICMR.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 16:48 [IST]
    X