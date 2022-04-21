YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Despite a small rise in Covid-19 cases in India, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has reportedly recommended the use of Biological E's Corbevax in children aged 5-12 years.

    Covid vaccine for kids: Expert panel recommends Corbevax Covid jab for 5-12 years age group

    The decision was taken at a meeting held on Thursday. Any vaccine can be administered only after getting a nod from the Drug Controller General of India.

    The Corbevax is currently being administered to children in the age group of 12-14. COVID-19 vaccinations for minors in India was started from January 3 onwards with those in the 15-18 age group for BharatBiotech's Covaxin.

    The drive later expanded on March 16 to include children aged above 12 for Corbevax. Overall India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12.

    The vaccine has been developed in partnership with Texas Children's Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development, Baylor College of Medicine, at Houston.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 19:46 [IST]
    X