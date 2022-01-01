How to register Covid vaccine for children via CoWIN app or portal? Check step-by-step guide

Covid vaccination for children: CoWIn registration begins today for 15-18 age group; all you need to know

New Delhi, Jan 1: Amid the fears of the third wave of Covid-19 in India, the country is set to begin vaccination of the children of 15-18 age group from January 3. The online registration at CoWin portal to get jabs will commence from Saturday, the first day of 2022.

The vaccine option against Covid-119 for the children would be Covaxin only, according to recent guidelines issued by the Union health ministry. The onsite registration will begin on January 3.

"Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," news agency ANI quoted Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief, as saying.

a. All those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN. In other words, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible.

b. Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile

number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.

c. Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode.

d. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

e. For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-18.

Zimbabwe, Egypt, Vietnam, Mexico, US, China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia and the Philippines are some of the countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 10:42 [IST]