YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covid vaccination coverage crosses 5 cr-mark in Rajasthan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Sep 13: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said over five crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

    Of them, 3.74 crore have been administered the first dose and 1.27 crore have got both the doses, he informed.

    Covid vaccination coverage crosses 5 cr-mark in Rajasthan

    "About 73 per cent (3.74 crores) of the target population of 5.14 crore have got at least one dose and about 25 per cent (1.27 crores) people have been given both the doses," Gehlot tweeted.

    BJP workers to aid vaccination drive on PM's b'day on Sep 17, hope to achieve record numbersBJP workers to aid vaccination drive on PM's b'day on Sep 17, hope to achieve record numbers

    He said there is enthusiasm among the people about vaccination in the state and with this, the possibility of the third wave of Covid will be eliminated by vaccinating all the citizens at the earliest.

    Earlier, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that Rajasthan is becoming an example for other states in vaccinating people against Covid.

    "In all, more than five crore doses have been administered in the state till 4 pm on Monday," he said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine rajasthan

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X