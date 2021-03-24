YouTube
    Covid situation in 19 Bengal districts 'grim'

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 23: The COVID-19 situation in 19 districts of West Bengal is "quite grim" with a steady rise in infections in these places, according to an internal survey conducted by the state''s health department.

    "The infection rate has increased from 1.35 per cent to 1.78 per cent between March 15 and March 21. There are 19 districts on the list marked as red," a source said.

    Representational Image

    Kolkata''s infection rate rose to 3.04 per cent from 2.09 per cent during the reporting period, the survey showed.

    Meanwhile, the state reported 404 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 5,81,403, the department said.

    The death toll mounted to 10,310 with two more fatalities.

    West Bengal now has 3,656 active cases, it said, adding 89,92,906 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

    coronavirus West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 9:09 [IST]
