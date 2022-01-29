YouTube
    Covid: Schools, colleges in Pune to reopen from Feb 1

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 29: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced reopening schools and colleges from February 1.

    Representational Image

    "Schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," said Ajit Pawar.

    "Consent from parents will be required to attend the school. The further decision for classes 1 to 8 will be taken in the next meeting," he added.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:47 [IST]
    X