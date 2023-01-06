Covid ravaging China, no beds for patients

India

oi-Deepak Tiwari

Going by the visuals emanating from various hospitals in capital Beijing, the situation indeed is worse than what is being claimed. There are no beds for Covid patients as their number is shooting up.

New Delhi, Jan 6: A tweet from historian Zhang Lifan has gone viral since it exposes all the Chinese government's claims that the situation is under control and there is nothing alarming. However, as the visuals have come from various hospitals in the capital Beijing, the situation indeed is worse than it has been claimed. There are no beds for Covid patients as the numbers are going up.

The situation in Beijing hospitals is so bad that patients are being asked to be stretchers. The Covid numbers have gone up despite the fact that China imposed a strict lockdown for months under its 'Zero-Covid' policy. Needless to say the dictatorial diktats did not seem to work, at least what the rising numbers of Covid patients are telling us.

Bogus Covid vaccine a huge risk

Much like the made-in-China products, the Chinese vaccines too do not seem to be effective. According to a report from the Singapore Post, there have been repeated explosive outbreaks of Covid in China and this only indicates that their indigenous vaccine 'Sinovac' is just a waste. This has created health hazards for its own people who trusted the government.

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during Lunar New Year travel rush

Interestingly, it was none other than the Xi Jinping government that first discouraged the use of international vaccines Moderna and Pfizer which have shown better results against the new versions of Covid. The Chinese vaccine has also been exported to several countries including Pakistan.

These countries too are concerned now about the effectiveness of Sinovac. Nonetheless, the Singapore Post reports that recent studies show that Chinese vaccines such as Sinovac have only been effective up to 61% against deaths and 55% against hospitalization. Moderna and Pfizer with 90% protection from both are far more effective.

Did Xi govt deceive own people?

There are two examples of Covid management, one is from India that took the initiative to bring two indigenous Covid vaccines for its people and at the same time helped the whole world with swift supply. The other model is Chinese where it experimented with the health of its own people with a spurious vaccine with proven low effectiveness.

China takes an abrupt U turn, when asked for the real time data

Needless to say, when global manufacturers and pharma companies were concentrating on producing trusted and proven vaccines, Xi Jinping's China was busy running propaganda against the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines. Today when the world is comparatively safe, it's the average Chinese who trusted Xi Jinping are suffering.