Covid: Delhi records 4482 new cases, lowest since April 5, 265 deaths

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: The national capital on Tuesday reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5, and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.

    Covid: Delhi records 4482 new cases, lowest since Apr 5, 265 deaths

    Delhi had reported 4,524 cases and 340 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 8.42 per cent.

    The Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been showing signs of improvements over the past few days with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily.

    The number of infections reported Tuesday is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data.

    Out of 24,305 hospital beds, 9,906 are vacant, according to the bulletin.

    There are 50,863 active cases in the city of which 31,197 are in home-isolation, it said. The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,02,873 and the death toll at 22,111. Over 13.29 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to the health bulletin.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 16:00 [IST]
