India reports 10,229 new Covid-19 cases with 125 deaths in the last 24 hours

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 15: India recorded 10,229 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday with 125 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

On Sunday, 11,926 patients recuperated from the disease to take the total number of recovered cases to 3,38,49,785. After 125 fresh fatalities, the death toll has reached 4,63,655 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, the government data claimed.

The active case load stands at 1,34,096, the lowest in 523 days (17 months). The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.39%.

Whereas the recovery rate currently stands at 98.26%. The Daily Positivity Rate (1.12%) is less than 2% for the last 42 days, while the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.99%) has remained than 2% for the last 52 days.

With the administration of 30,20,119 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.34 Cr (1,12,34,30,478) as per provisional reports till 7 am today and it has been achieved through 1,15,01,243 sessions, the statement from the Union Health Ministry said

States with Most New Cases

Kerala reported 5,848 fresh coronavirus infections with 65 fatalities on Sunday, thereby taking the caseload to 50,61,072 and the toll to death toll to 35,750. It is followed by Maharashtra where 956 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were recorded.

In Mumbai alone, 264 cases and two deaths were reported. A total of 966 people recovered from the disease.

West Bengal registered 875 new cases with 7 deaths while Tamil Nadu recorded 805 deaths with 11 deaths.