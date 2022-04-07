Covid 4th wave scare: India logs 1,033 new coronavirus cases; Active infections dip to 11,639

How would you know if you have the flu or COVID-19? Symptoms and Prevention Explained

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 7: Amid the fourth Covid-19 wave threat to India, the country reported 1,033 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking the overall total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,31,958, while the active cases dipped to 11,639, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,530 with 43 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 232 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 10:25 [IST]