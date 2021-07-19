Covid-19 vaccine trials for children: Second dose of Covaxin to be administered next week

New Delhi, July 19: Bharat Biotech is likely to administer second dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin for children aged 2-6 years, next week. Trials for Covid-19 vaccine for kids are underway in India ahead of probable third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to India Today, the trial is conducted by segregating children into categories according to their age, in which 175 children of each age group have been included. An interim report is expected by the end of August, which will determine how safe the vaccine is for children.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 20:34 [IST]