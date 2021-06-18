How to book COVID-19 vaccine slots, download CoWin certificate on Eka.Care app? Here's a step-by-step guide

Serum Institute may start clinical trials of Novavax vaccine for Children in July

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 18: Eka Care, one of the first healthcare platforms approved by CoWIN to allow vaccination slot booking anywhere in India through their platform.

This comes weeks after the Centre had in May released new guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party applications, easing the way for such apps to offer vaccine bookings.

Previously, giants like Paytm, Facebook and Google to startups such as HealthifyMe have introduced a slew of tools to help people find slots for vaccination appointments.

The platform has integrated with CoWIN to provide a multitude of services from booking a slot to downloading your vaccination certificate.

About the app:

The app is designed for India. It's available in 9 different languages to cater to nations diverse user base- Hindi, Gujrati, Bangla, English, Assamese, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Users can search for Covid-19 vaccination slots by location, distance, age, type of vaccine and cost to fit their needs.

How to book your Covid slot

A step-by-step guide to book your vaccination appointment using eka.care. Apart from booking the slot, you can also set reminders to know the status of slot availability in your vicinity. Download the app now! Visit https://www.eka.care/im for more information.

Download the eka.care app eka.im/care from playstore or App store

Find "Check Vaccine Availability" card on the home screen.

Every member who wishes to get vaccinated should register using their mobile number and authenticated OTP from CoWIN.

Eka.Care is approved by CoWin so you can do all these inside the Eka App itself.

Select your location and choose the distance you want to travel to get vaccinated. A nifty feature that can help you find the vaccination center and availability based on your current location.

eka.care shows you relevant centers depending on the dose, type of vaccine, age, and fee type.

Select from the list of various vaccination centers, choose your preferred slot, and confirm.

Show up at the vaccination center and use your "appointment slip" which is securely saved in eka.care health locker

How to download CoWin Certificate?

Once you're done with both your vaccination doses, Download your CoWin certificate on eka.care app or WhatsApp and store it in a secure vault for future reference purposes.

Download on WhatsApp at: https://wa.me/919972088103?text=hi

Post vaccination, feeling sick?

Well, as we have mentioned earlier, eka.care is your single stop for all covid or vaccine-related information. To understand your symptoms better, take eka.care's "Post Vaccination Assessment" and get in touch with Doctors 24x7 via video consultations.