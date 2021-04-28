Covid-19 vaccine registration to open for all adults at 4pm: Here's what you should do

Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine registration for all above 18 begins today; How to register

New Delhi, Apr 28: COVID-19 vaccine registration for those aged above 18 will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday, the government said as it gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May.

"Registration for the newly eligible category for COVID-19 vaccination opens today at 4 pm on cowin.gov.in and Aarogya Setu app," the ministry tweeted.

If you are eligible for vaccination under third phase vaccination drive, you should get yourself registered.

COVID-19 vaccine registration: What you should do:

Schedule your vaccination in advance.

Do register online through Co-WIN OR Aarogya Setu OR UMANG platform.

Register with your permamnent phone number and one ID Carry ID proof.

Carry the same ID document used for registration when you go for the vaccination.

Reach the vaccination centre on the specified date and time.

Wait for 30 minutes at the vaccination centre after vaccination.

It is advisable to receive complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine irrespective of past history of infection with COVID-19.

In case of side-effects, Inform Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046 (Toll free- 1075) or visit the nearest health facility and/or call the health worker whose phone number is given in the Co-WIN SMS received after vaccination.

Follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like social distancing and wearing masks.

What you should not do?

No walk-ins allowed.

Don't register on multiple platforms.

Don't registers using multiple phone numbers and multiple ID proof.

Don't consume alcohol on the day of immunisation.

Don't panic in case of any side effects.

No need to register again for the second dose.

Person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at vaccination site. For this reason, infected individuals should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.