Covid-19 vaccine registration to open for all adults at 4pm: Here's what you should do
India
New Delhi, Apr 28: COVID-19 vaccine registration for those aged above 18 will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday, the government said as it gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May.
"Registration for the newly eligible category for COVID-19 vaccination opens today at 4 pm on cowin.gov.in and Aarogya Setu app," the ministry tweeted.
If you are eligible for vaccination under third phase vaccination drive, you should get yourself registered.
COVID-19 vaccine registration: What you should do:
- Schedule your vaccination in advance.
- Do register online through Co-WIN OR Aarogya Setu OR UMANG platform.
- Register with your permamnent phone number and one ID Carry ID proof.
- Carry the same ID document used for registration when you go for the vaccination.
- Reach the vaccination centre on the specified date and time.
- Wait for 30 minutes at the vaccination centre after vaccination.
- It is advisable to receive complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine irrespective of past history of infection with COVID-19.
- In case of side-effects, Inform Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046 (Toll free- 1075) or visit the nearest health facility and/or call the health worker whose phone number is given in the Co-WIN SMS received after vaccination.
- Follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like social distancing and wearing masks.
What you should not do?
- No walk-ins allowed.
- Don't register on multiple platforms.
- Don't registers using multiple phone numbers and multiple ID proof.
- Don't consume alcohol on the day of immunisation.
- Don't panic in case of any side effects.
- No need to register again for the second dose.
- Person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at vaccination site. For this reason, infected individuals should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.