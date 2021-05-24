COVID-19 Vaccine: On-site registration for 18+ enabled on CoWIN app, says govt

Can pregnant, lactating women take Covid vaccine? Here’s what experts have to say

New Delhi, May 24: On-site registration and appointment has now been enabled for the 18-44 years age group on CoWIN. However, this feature is being enabled only for Government COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs), at the present moment in time.

This feature will be used only upon decision of the respective State/UT Government to do so. State/UT must decide on opening of on-site registrations/facilitated cohorts' registration and appointments for 18-44 years age group based on the local contextjust as an additional measure to minimize vaccine wastage and for facilitating vaccination of eligible beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years.

The Union Health Ministry has advised the States and UTs to issue clear instructionsto all District Immunization Officers to strictly adhere to decision of respective State/UT Government regarding the extent and manner of using the on-site registration and appointment feature for 18 to 44 years age group.

Fully reserved sessions can also be organized for providing vaccination services to the beneficiaries belonging to facilitated cohorts. Wherever such fully reserved sessions are organized, all efforts must also be made to mobilize such beneficiaries in sufficient numbers.

Union Health Ministry has further advised States/UTs that abundant caution should be exercised and extreme due care should be taken while opening up of on-site registration and appointment for 18-44 years age group, in order to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centres.

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 13:53 [IST]