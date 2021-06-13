COVID-19 vaccine day 148: India crosses cumulative coverage of 25 crore

Ranchi: 7 Royal Bengal tigers, five other big cats at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park test negative for COVID

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 13: India achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive today.

On 148th day of the drive, the cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the 25 crore (25,28,78,702) mark, as per the 7 pm provisional report today. India has also crossed the historic landmark of 20 crore (20,46,01,176) first doses administration.

18,45,201 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 1,12,633 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today.

Cumulatively, 4,00,31,646 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 6,74,499 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 10:19 [IST]