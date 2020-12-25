Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech's top brass calls on Venkaiah Naidu

YouTube
    New Delhi Dec 25: Bharat Biotech's top brass on Friday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad.

    Venkaiah Naidu

    "The discussion revolved around the status of the indigenous vaccine and the plans to make it available in India and rest of the world. It is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV)," an official statement said.

    The indigenous, inactivated vaccine is being developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech''s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility, the statement said.

    Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bharat Biotech''s facility and reviewed the status of Covaxin. It was followed by a visit of 70 ambassadors and high commissioners from several nations to the facility at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, it said.

      During the interaction, the vice president stressed on the importance of public-private partnership in coming out with indigenous world-class products and lauded the collaboration between the ICMR and Bharat Biotech, it said.

