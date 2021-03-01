COVID-19 vaccinations in Bengaluru: Full list of government, private hospitals for inoculations
Bengaluru, Mar 01: The coronavirus vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities begins on Monday at 192 health facilities in Delhi. According to government officials, these include 136 private hospitals.
Meanwhile, the people of the state can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. The vaccines are being administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres.
According to central government, Rs 250 will be charged for the vaccines at private health facilities.
On Sunday, the state health department had said that Karnataka has recorded 523 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload and toll to 9,50,730 and 12,326 respectively.
Here's the list of govt Covid-19 vaccination centres in Karnataka
Fortis Hospitals Limited Cunningham Road Limited.
Imperial Hospital and Research Centre (Apollo)
KIMS Hospital & Research Centre
Mallya Hospital
Narayana Hrudayalaya
Sagar Hospitals Banashankari - DSI
Sagar Hospitals Jayanagar
Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre
Vydehi Institute of Medical Science & Research Centre
HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.
PD Hinduja Sindhi Hospital
Fortis Hospitals Limited
Hosmat Hospital,Apollo Speciality Hospitals Jayanagar
Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital - HSR Layout
PAN Nagarbhavi Hospitals Pvt Ltd.