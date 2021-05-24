YouTube
    COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh CM plans to vaccinate all parents ahead of third wave of coronavirus

    Lucknow, May 24: In a recent development, the Uttar Pradesh government, has decided to set up special booths to vaccinate parents in every district. According to reports, the chief minister has directed officials that a proper action plan should be prepared in this regard. Parents, especially those who have small children, should be contacted and invited for vaccination.

    covid

    It is also said that this will be run as a campaign. It is being done after reports said that the third wave of the pandemic would be a major threat to children.

    "Since parents remain in close proximity with children, it is necessary to get them vaccinated before the third wave sets in so that the children can be in a safe environment," said a government spokesman.

    Presently, vaccination is being given to people in the age group of 18 to 44 in 23 districts of the state.

    From June 1, people in the age group of 18 to 44 will be vaccinated in all districts. The chief minister said that 10.50 lakh people in the age group of 18 to 44 have been vaccinated in the state.

    He said that all necessary steps are being taken by the state government to cover all the people with vaccine cover.

    X