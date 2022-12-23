This new mobile banking virus snow prowling in Indian cyberspace: Know more

Covid-19 scare: Health Ministry to issue new advisory for New Year, festive season

India

oi-Deepika S

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places.

New Delhi, Dec 23: Amid Covid threat, Union Health Ministry is expected to issue a new advisory for COVID-19 in view of New Year and upcoming festivals.

"The pandemic is not over yet. During the festive season, it is imperative to create awareness for adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour," the government said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign in the country, and the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications for the country.

Mock drill on Tuesday for emergency response to deal with Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

PM Modi stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. He advised States to audit Covid specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of Hospital Infrastructure, including Oxygen Cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.

Prime Minister urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. Prime Minister also urged that precaution dose may be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

Prime Minister was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He advised to regularly monitoring the availability and prices of essential medicines.

A close look at what India did right as China fails to curb COVID-19

In view of the sudden spurt, in cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 20, wrote a letter to all the state and Union territories.

He requested them to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to designated INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium) genome sequencing laboratories that are mapped to the states and UTs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 11:36 [IST]