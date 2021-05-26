On Ramdev’s allopathy remark Patanjali says he was only reading a forward

COVID-19: Ramdev's aide accuses IMA president of conspiring to convert India into Christianity

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 26: Days after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) slammed Ramdev for remarks against allopathy, the yoga guru's aide Acharya Balkrishna sparked a row claiming that IMA president Dr JA Jayalal was conspiring to convert India to Christianity.

Taking to Twitter, Balkrishna said there is a conspiracy to convert the entire country into Christianity which is why Yoga and Ayurveda are being maligned and targeted.

COVID-19 bed scam in Bengaluru: CCB officials arrest BJP MLA Satish Reddy's aide

"As part of the conspiracy to convert the entire country into Christianity, Yoga and Ayurveda are being maligned by targeting @yogrishiramdev jee. Countrymen, wake up now from the deep slumber Folded hands otherwise the generations to come will not forgive you," Balkrishna said in a tweet.

This comes after the IMA-Uttarakhand division demanded strict action against Ramdev with state unit President Dr Ajay Khanna writing a letter to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Chief Secretary.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 9:12 [IST]