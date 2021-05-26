COVID-19: Ramdev's aide accuses IMA president of conspiring to convert India into Christianity

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 26: Days after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) slammed Ramdev for remarks against allopathy, the yoga guru's aide Acharya Balkrishna sparked a row claiming that IMA president Dr JA Jayalal was conspiring to convert India to Christianity.

    Taking to Twitter, Balkrishna said there is a conspiracy to convert the entire country into Christianity which is why Yoga and Ayurveda are being maligned and targeted.

    "As part of the conspiracy to convert the entire country into Christianity, Yoga and Ayurveda are being maligned by targeting @yogrishiramdev jee. Countrymen, wake up now from the deep slumber Folded hands otherwise the generations to come will not forgive you," Balkrishna said in a tweet.

    This comes after the IMA-Uttarakhand division demanded strict action against Ramdev with state unit President Dr Ajay Khanna writing a letter to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Chief Secretary.

    baba ramdev coronavirus conversion

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 9:12 [IST]
    X