Covid-19 Positivity rate dips below one per cent in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh

Chennai, Aug 20: The spread of Covid outbreak rate in Tamil Nadu has dropped to 1 per cent, says health secretary Radhakrishnan. He also said that the public should not be careless as the infection is declining.

Health Secretary Radhakrishnan and Public Health Director Selva Vinayagam inspected the vaccine storage depot at the Chennai DMS premises.

Radhakrishnan later told reporters that we have recieved 6.93 lakhs of vaccine today. For the first time in Tamil Nadu, 21 lakh vaccines are in stock. So far, the government and the private sector have vaccinated 2.7 crore people. In Tamil Nadu, the prevalence of corona infection has come down to 1 per cent.

Steps are being taken to bring the corona spread rate to zero in districts below 1 per cent and to less than 1 per cent in districts above 1 per cent.

Covid: Indians with travel plans to Canada struggling with the norm to take RT-PCR test in third country

We are working towards the goal of vaccinating everyone over the age of 18 by December. Vaccination can reduce the risk of infection. Therefore, all members of the public must be vaccinated. Currently the vaccine is in high demand. But Radhakrishnan said the influx of people to get vaccinated has decreased.

2.7 crore have been vaccinated in both private and government hospitals. About 10 lakh people have not been vaccinated the second dose of covishield and 3.5 lakh people have not been vaccinated with covaxin.

There is no such thing as a fake vaccine in Tamil Nadu. Only government approved ones are used in Tamil Nadu. Various errors have occurred on the Gov processor. Steps will be taken to rectify them. Radhakrishnan said the public should not be careless as the infection is declining.

* Director of Public Health Selvavinayakam, *

Meanwhile, Director General of Public Health, Selvavinayakam, who spoke on the reopening of schools, said guidelines have been issued on what kind of precautionary measures should be taken in schools and how teachers should be vaccinated. The school education department has also been advised to take precautionary measures the health department.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 22:06 [IST]