COVID-19 outbreak to affect 2021 as well: Health expert

    Mumbai, Feb 20: An epidemiology and communicable diseases expert has predicted that the COVID-19 outbreak could be around all through 2021.

    File photo

    Speaking during a panel discussion on a Marathi news channel, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research called the outbreak situation "complicated".

    "If anyone is under the illusion that the COVID-19 phase will end anytime soon, then they are mistaken. The coronavirus infection was there in 2020 and is likely to affect all of 2021," he said.

    "It is a very complicated issue and we should handle every case very carefully. Cases are on the rise in several states, including Maharashtra. We need to take care to ensure the spread of the virus is contained," Gangakhedkar said.

    X