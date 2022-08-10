COVID-19: Omicron's new sub-variant with more transmissibility detected in Delhi

Explained: What is BA.4 Omicron Variant? Can they lead to a Covid surge in India?

New Delhi, Aug 10: As the COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the country, a new sub-variant of its Omicron variant has been detected in New Delhi.

The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75 which was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing, an official told ANI.

The new sub-variant has more transmissibility which infects even those with antibodies, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said.

"Omicron's subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing. This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the COVID vaccines in their body," he said.

Delhi on Tuesday registered 2,495 new COVID-19 cases with seven deaths. A total of 1,466 patients recuperated from the illness.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,047 new cases in the last 24 hours with 54 deaths.

India's Active Caseload currently stands at 1,28,261 and it now constitutes 0.29% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.52%. 19,539 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,35,35,610.

