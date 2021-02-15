COVID-19: Night curfew in Amravati district of Maharashtra as new cases on rise

Election officials on duty to be treated as frontline workers for COVID vaccine: CEC

Amravati, Feb 15: Alarmed by the growing number of coronavirus positive cases in Amravati district of Maharashtra since the beginning of February, the district administration has imposed a night curfew but ruled out the possibility of imposition of a fresh lockdown.

District Collector Shailesh Naval told PTI on Monday that the rise in the cases can be attributed to more number of people coming forward for testing.

Amravati district on Monday reported 449 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count to 25,743.

"The curfew is aimed at controlling crowding at public and market places. It does not mean closing down businesses or markets which will function as usual," the collector said.

Naval said the call on functioning of schools in the district has to be taken by respective schools.

"In some schools, teachers and students have tested positive for coronavirus. We leave this decision to managements of schools," he said.

Responding to a query, Naval said there is no possibility of imposition of a lockdown again in the district.

"The first lockdown was imposed because there were no facilities. Now, we are equipped with all facilities. There is no dearth of oxygen cylinders and ventilators at hospitals. So there is no chance of another lockdown," he said.