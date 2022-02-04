YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covid-19: Mask not mandatory if driving alone in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The Delhi government on Friday withdrew its order making it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone.

    The Delhi High Court Tuesday termed as "absurd" a Delhi government order making it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone in the context of COVID-19 and asked why the decision was still prevailing.

    Covid-19: Mask not mandatory if driving alone in Delhi

    "It is a Delhi government order, why don't you withdraw it. It is absurd actually. You are sitting in your own car and you must wear the mask?" the bench said.

    "Why is this order prevailing? Take instructions," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh told the Delhi government counsel.

    The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had told the court that it has not issued any direction asking people to wear masks in a car when they are alone and that health is a state subject and the Delhi government has to decide on it.

    The Delhi government had told the court that wearing masks while driving an official or personal vehicle was made compulsory through an office order in April 2020 and it remained in force.
    It had also said a private vehicle was held to be a public place by the Supreme Court.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi government

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X