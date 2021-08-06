COVID-19: India records 44,643 new cases

India registers over 40K fresh Covid cases for 2nd day in a row; active cases crawl up to 4.11 lakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 06: India saw a single day rise of 44,643 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,56,757, while the active cases increased to 4,14,159, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

This is the third straight day when the country saw more than 40,000 new cases being registered, while an increase of 2,000 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,754 with 464 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 9:48 [IST]