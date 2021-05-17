YouTube
    Covid-19: India logs 281,860 new infections; Maharashtra sees 974 deaths

    New Delhi, May 17: India on Monday witnessed a steep decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases with 281,860 infections, pushing the country's cumulative caseload to 24,964,925. This is the first time, India has recorded new cases below 300,000 since April 21.

    The country recorded 4,092 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 274,411, according to the latest figures collated by the Worldometers.

    Currently, 3,522,905 are undergoing treatment at various isolation centers and hospitals. Meanwhile, 21,167,609 have returned home after treatment.

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
