Double mutant variant B.1.617 found in 22 per cent cases in samples sent by PGIMER

Covid-19: India logs 281,860 new infections; Maharashtra sees 974 deaths

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: India on Monday witnessed a steep decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases with 281,860 infections, pushing the country's cumulative caseload to 24,964,925. This is the first time, India has recorded new cases below 300,000 since April 21.

The country recorded 4,092 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 274,411, according to the latest figures collated by the Worldometers.

Currently, 3,522,905 are undergoing treatment at various isolation centers and hospitals. Meanwhile, 21,167,609 have returned home after treatment.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 10:00 [IST]