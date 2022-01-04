Covid-19 in Karnataka: State logs 2,479 fresh infections; Cases doubling in 2-3 days
Bengaluru, Jan 4: Karnataka has reported 1000+ Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day in a row as the state registered 2,479 fresh infections on Tuesday, as per state Health Minister Sudhakar.
Of the 2,479 new Covid-19 cases, 2,053 cases have been registered in Bengaluru alone. The positivity rate, from 1.60 per cent on Monday, jumped to 2.59 per cent on Tuesday.
Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka due to Covid-19 on Tuesday. However, no new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been reported today.
As per the minister, the state still has 77 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The state conducted 95,391 tests.
The cases have spiked in the last 10 days. "Data shows us that cases are doubling every 2-3 days in Karnataka!While the Government is working on containment measures for the new wave, appeal to everyone to strictly follow 3Ms: Small blue diamondMask up Small blue diamondMaintain social distance. Small blue diamondMaintain hand hygiene. #COVID19 #Omicron #Karnataka," Sudhakar tweeted.
Daily New Cases List
Dec 27: 289
Dec 28: 356
Dec 29: 566
Dec 30: 707
Dec 31: 832
Jan 01: 1033
Jan 02: 1187
Jan 03: 1290
Jan 04: 2479
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting with the members of the Covid-19 Task Force and experts in Bengaluru.