Covid 19 in India: Top 5 states with highest daily cases in the country

New Delhi, Jan 1: India on Friday reported 22,775 new Covid-19 cases with 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron cases in the country stands at 1,431 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 454 cases.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 8,067 new coronavirus cases, as much as 50 per cent more than the day before, and eight deaths on Friday, the health department said. The state, which has witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last ten days of 2021, also recorded four new Omicron variant infections. The COVID-19 case tally of Maharashtra rose to 66,78,821 on the last day of the year. The death toll of the pandemic increased to 1,41,526.

West Bengal

For the first time since June 17, West Bengal reported over 3,000 Covid-19 cases in 24-hour period. The state logged 3,451 Covid-19 cases. A total of 1,510 patients recuperated from the infection and seven deaths were reported on Friday. The total of active cases reached 10,710 with a rise by 1,934 from the previous day.

Kerala

Kerala logged 2,676 fresh COVID-19 infections and 353 deaths, which took the caseload to 52,35,348 and the fatalities to 47,794.

Of the 353 fatalities, 11 were recorded over the last few days and 342 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court. With 2,742 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries reached 51,79,277 and the active cases dropped to 19,416, an official press release said.

Delhi

Delhi recorded 1,796 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 22, and zero death while the positivity rate mounted to 2.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The daily cases count surged to 1,796 on Friday with an increased positivity rate of 2.44 per cent, as per the latest health bulletin.

This single-day rise is the highest since May 22 when 2,260 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent. As many as 182 deaths were also recorded on that day.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded a sharp rise with 1,155 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, including returnees from domestic and overseas destinations, thereby pushing the caseload to 27,48,045, the Health Department said.

The death toll mounted to 36,776 with 11 more people succumbing to the contagion, a bulletin said here.

New Covid-19 infections have been increasing in Tamil Nadu over the last two days.

Recoveries were lesser compared to new infections: 603 people got discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 27,03,799 and leaving 7,470 active infections. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 12:10 [IST]