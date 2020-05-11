COVID-19: Govt denies plans of community-wise mapping

  • search
    New Delhi, May 11: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the government on Monday denied reports claiming that the centre is mulling a religion-based mapping to identify hotspots across the country.

    Health Ministry

    "This is a very irresponsible piece of news. COVID-19 does not see people's caste, creed or religion," says health ministry official on reports of govt mulling community-wise mapping of coronavirus spread.

    COVID-19 crisis should not reach villages of India: PM Modi tells CMs

    According to the reports, the govenment was mulling for "communal mapping" to help understand the pattern of the spread of the virus.

    The move was aimed at identifying hotspots across the country and also to understand the origin and pattern of the spread of the virus.

    Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India has recorded 4213 cases of the virus, taking the total number of the infections to 67152 on Monday. About 20197 people have recovered so far, he said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 31,15 percent.

    The health ministry further said that some clusters were identified in the country where a relatively large outbreak of COVID-19 was noticed.

    "It is important for us to focus on containment efforts in order to ensure we don't reach community transmission stage," it said.

