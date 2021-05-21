Covid-19: Fresh cases dip to 2.59 lakh in India, deaths still over 4,000

Mucormycosis: Himachal Pradesh records its first case of black fungus

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 21: India added 2,59,591 fresh COVID-19 cases , taking the total tally to 2,60,31,991. The country also saw 3,57,295 discharges while the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country now stands 30,27,925. With 4,209 deaths in last 24 hours, India's Covid death toll has reached 2,91,331.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 9:37 [IST]