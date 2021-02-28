COVID-19 curbs in Pune district extended till March 14

Saibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attire

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, Feb 28: The existing restrictions due to coronavirus in Pune district of Maharashtra were extended till March 14 on Sunday, an official said.

These include restrictions on movement between 11 pm and 6 am for non-essential activities, as well as closure of educational institutions, he said.

The order was issued by District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, he said.

Covid-19 cases surge in Maharashtra; Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7

The COVID-19 restrictions, from which essential services are exempt, had been imposed on February 21 due to the recent spike in infection cases.

The district reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took its total case count to 4,06,453. The death toll in the district till Saturday night stood at 9,235, officials said.