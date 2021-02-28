YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 curbs in Pune district extended till March 14

    By
    |

    Pune, Feb 28: The existing restrictions due to coronavirus in Pune district of Maharashtra were extended till March 14 on Sunday, an official said.

    COVID-19 curbs in Pune district extended till March 14

    These include restrictions on movement between 11 pm and 6 am for non-essential activities, as well as closure of educational institutions, he said.

    The order was issued by District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, he said.

    Covid-19 cases surge in Maharashtra; Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7

    The COVID-19 restrictions, from which essential services are exempt, had been imposed on February 21 due to the recent spike in infection cases.

    The district reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took its total case count to 4,06,453. The death toll in the district till Saturday night stood at 9,235, officials said.

    More PUNE News

    Read more about:

    pune

    Story first published: Sunday, February 28, 2021, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X