COVID-19 crisis: BJP leaders demand complete reopening of all weekly markets in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 06: Delhi BJP leaders staged a demonstration near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday, demanding permission for complete reopening of all weekly markets which were closed during the second wave of COVID-19.

The protesters, led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, assembled at the Chandgiram Akhara.

They marched towards the chief minister's residence but were stopped by police at a barricade. The protesters said if malls and liquor shops in the capital can be allowed to reopen, then the government should also allow the weekly bazaars to function, as they are the source of livelihood for lakhs of people.

"There is no law on reopening of liquor stores but weekly bazaars must reopen under a certain law framework," the statement said quoting the Delhi BJP president.

Currently, only one weekly market in a municipal ward is allowed to open, according to Delhi government orders. Gupta also demanded relief for the workers at the weekly bazaars.

"People engaged in these weekly bazaars are small time traders and are finding it difficult to make even two ends meet in the absence of any income. On the contrary, their expenses have gone up with no income coming their way. They must be compensated and not allowed to die," he said.

These markets were closed after Covid cases started rising and lockdown was imposed to check the second wave in April.

"Over five lakh shopkeepers are facing a grave financial crunch and they are being given Rs 10,000 each by the Narendra Modi government to tide over the crisis," Bidhuri said. "By not reopening these bazaars, Kejriwal is creating problems for them," he added.

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 22:56 [IST]