COVID-19 crisis: As PM Modi hold talks with CMs, Delhi govt claims zero fatalities in 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 11: Delhi government has announced that the national capital has not seen any new fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. On Monday, as many as three hundred and ten people have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Delhi government, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus stands at 7,233 while the death toll is at 73. This comes when the overall COVID-19 tally breached the 67,000-mark on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India witnessed the biggest COVID-19 spike reporting over 4,200 cases of coronavirus and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the national tally for coronavirus stands at 67,152. There are 44,029 active coronavirus cases in the country, 20,916 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,206 people have died from the deadly virus.

In Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 cases have breached the 22,000-mark, highest in the country.

Meawhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding the fifth video-conference on tackling the COVID-19 outbreak with the chief ministers. The meeting is underway.

This is the fifth meeting that the Prime Minister is holding with the CMs since the lockdown was announced. According to reports, some Chief Ministers has sought for an extension of the lockdown.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also said that he would request an extension of the ongoing lockdown restrictions till the end of May during the Chief Ministers' video conference with PM Modi.