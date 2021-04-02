COVID-19 cases: India records another jump in coronavirus infections with 81,466 cases in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 02: Union health ministry on Friday said that India recorded the biggest single-day increase in the cases of the coronavirus in nearly six months and the highest this year so far amid a second wave of the pandemic.

According to the data released by the Union health ministry showed there 81,466 cases of the coronavirus disease between Thursday and Friday morning, which have pushed the country's overall caseload to 12.3 million, making it the third-worst affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

Amitabh Bachchan gets vaccine against COVID-19

The health ministry's dashboard at 8am also showed that 469 related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, which have now pushed the country's death toll to 163,396. On Thursday, there were 72,330 Covid-19 cases and 459 people succumbed to the viral disease.

The health ministry also said that the number of active cases jumped to 614,696 after 30,641 were added to the tally in the last 24 hours. With 50,401 people cured of the coronavirus disease, 11,525,039 patients have recovered across the country. The national recovery rate is now at 93.67 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 1. The top research body added that of these, 1,113,966 samples were tested on Thursday.

Actor Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

The rise in number of COVID-19 cases come as India expanded its vaccination drive amid a raging second wave of the pandemic. The country has been recording a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks with several cities and regions recording an unprecedented surge in infections.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare and frontline workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 during which people above the age of 60 and 45 with comorbidities were given the vaccine against COVID-19.