Studies currently underway to ascertain need for COVID-19 booster shot: Centre

COVID-19 origin: Either it is emerged naturally or it was laboratory accident, says US Intel community

COVID-19: At 1.86 lakh, daily new cases lowest in 44 days

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 28: India on Friday added 1,86,364 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections in the last 44 days. Active caseload further declines to 23,43,152 with active cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

"With 2,59,459 patient recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,48,93,410 patients have recovered in the country so far. Recovery Rate increases to 90.34%," the ministry added.

Nearly 20,000 Chhattisgarh villages now coronavirus-free: Govt

Weekly positivity rate currently at 10.42% & daily positivity rate at 9.00%, less than 10% for 4 consecutive days. A total of 20.57 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4.