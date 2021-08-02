COVID-19: Assam government lifts round-the-clock curfew, total containment zones

Guwahati, Aug 02: The Assam government on Monday lifted round-the-clock curfew and withdrew total containment zones across the state following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a revised directive for rural and urban areas which will come into force from 5 am on Tuesday and will continue until further orders.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, said that there will be no round-the-clock curfew in the state. In Lakhimpur and Golaghat districts, where the positivity rate has become moderate, partial curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 5 am, and in the rest 30 districts, the curfew timings will be from 5 pm to 5 am.

An earlier directive issued by the ASDMA had said that in case the COVID-19 positivity in any area was more than ten cases in the previous seven days, the authorities would notify it as a total containment zone. The SOP issued on July 27 had said that there will be total containment in Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts in upper Assam, where the curfew would be round-the-clock.

Initially, seven districts were declared as containment zones from July 7 due to high COVID-19 positivity rates. The number of such districts came down to five, according to an ASDMA directive issued on July 19. Monday's directive said as of now there are no total containment zones in the state.

The new directive said, all workplaces, commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas, and other eateries, showrooms, cold storages, and warehouses will remain open up to 1 pm in Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts and up to 4 pm in the remaining districts.

All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. However, the movement of goods will continue, the order said. All public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, and containers.

Public gathering is allowed up to ten persons for marriage or funeral rites. Wearing of face mask is compulsory in all public places. Excise authority will take strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all the districts.

Regarding restrictions on inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts, need-based conduct of offline classes in some premier institutions, re-opening of religious places and state-protected monuments and, a decision will be taken after August 7, depending on the progress of reduction in COVID-19 caseload.

Other restrictions, including an odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, and exemptions as notified in the earlier order shall continue to remain in force, the order said.

Assam's daily COVID-19 count has come down to less than 1,000 in the last few days and the daily positivity rate has declined to less than one per cent. Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 11,295.

